Girls' basketball: Lady Panther coach expects seniors and freshmen to mesh well

Jackson County’s lineup will largely feature a mix of seniors and freshman but coach Julie McCutcheon doesn’t see the age gap on the roster being a problem.
The Lady Panthers will rely on the leadership of Brianna Love, Logan Cook, Destiny Gaudlock and Skyyla Strickland this winter but also look to freshmen like Rose Boyd, Carson Anderson and Montgomery Garland to provide a spark.
“I think that they kind of feed off of each other,” said McCutcheon, who guided Jackson County to its first playoff appearance in 12 years last year. “From a coach’s standpoint, it kind of feels good knowing you can take your main group off to give them a breather and knowing you’ve got a scrappy group that’s going in behind them.”
Love, a guard with a chance to reach 1,000 career points, is the Lady Panthers’ top returning scorer (10.9 points per game) and catalyst on offense. She’s also the top returning rebounder (5.2 rebounds per game). Cook is Jackson County’s second-leading returning scorer (6.2 points per game) and top returning 3-point shooter. The versatile Gaudlock averaged 5.7 points per game last year and is one of the team’s top free throw shooters.
“I think the older group is going to be kind of what puts us in motion offensively,” McCutcheon said, pointing out that this team will be in the second year of a new offense.
The incoming freshman group should offer some big contributions on defense.
“They are amazing defensively,” McCutcheon said. “They give us a spark.”
The Lady Panthers will also look to a pair of junior post players in Kendall Clerici and Carlie Anderson, who are both expected to start.
Jackson County will put this to the test against a new-look Region 8-AAA includes defending state champion Morgan County, Hart County, Franklin County, Monroe Area and rival East Jackson.
“We have some very good teams in our region, and it’s going to be a fight every night,” McCutcheon said.
But the Lady Panthers’ state tournament appearance last year, their first since 2004, has injected the program with new energy.
“It was huge because I think that was the piece that we’ve been missing here for a while … you’ve got to get there before you can go further,” McCutcheon said.
And this year’s roster is unified around that goal.
“Our seniors know where we want to go and can get it done, and I definitely think those younger kids will follow them,” McCutcheon said.
