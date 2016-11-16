Rogers signs diving scholarship with Georgia Southern

A gymnastics injury set Jefferson’s Sara Rogers on a course to a successful diving career — one that now includes a college scholarship.
Rogers signed with Georgia Southern Monday, having only competed for two years as a diver. She chose Georgia Southern over Auburn and Clemson, opting to stay in state.
“The campus is really pretty, and I love the team,” she said. “They’re all really nice, and everything is just great.”
Rogers hurt her ankle in gymnastics a couple years ago, and she continued to aggravate it.
“She wouldn’t quit hurting it because she wouldn’t stop,” said Randy Rogers, her father. “She doesn’t stop.”
Because the ankle would never heal, she sought another sport and settled on swimming. Then her swimming coach suggested diving.
“I went and tried it out, and I loved it,” Rogers said.
Rogers’ accomplishments so far include a 13th-place finish at state high school meet last year.
She has major plans for her senior season, including a high finish at the state meet in February.
“I plan to get top 10 at high school state and hopefully top 10 in club regionals and move on to nationals this year,” Rogers said.
Rogers said she hopes to compete for a spot immediately at Georgia Southern.
Rogers’ diving coach, Jonathan Fendley, said her scholarship is well deserved.
“She’s only been diving a short amount of time, but has done so much in that short amount of time,” he said. “That just goes to show what her work ethic is.”
