Jefferson’s Marano signs wrestling scholarship

Jefferson’s storied wrestling program will send a female wrestler to the college ranks for the first time.
The Dragons’ Kayla Marano has signed with the Emmanuel College women’s wrestling program and will join her father who is the coach there.
“I’m excited,” Marano said. “I was wanting to help my dad build up the program, and so I’m excited, not only for me to be able to wrestle but for the team to get to go nationals together.”
Marano, who moved to Jefferson from Oklahoma last year and competed on the junior varsity, currently wrestles in the 138-pound class but may bump up to the 143-pound division in college.
Marano bested two-thirds of her male opponents last year, going 10-5 on the Dragon junior varsity.
“They step on the mat and they’re totally not prepared for what they’re going to have to endure,” Jefferson junior varsity coach Nick Nielsilowski said of Marano’s opponents.
Marano, who began wrestling in the fifth grade, comes from a wrestling family. Her mother was a highly-accomplished wrestler at Oklahoma City University and also wrestled at the Olympic training center. Her dad is also a former collegiate wrestler in Oklahoma and now coaches the sport.
“I kind of just tried it, and I’ve loved it ever since,” Marano said.
Marano has become an accomplished wrestler herself, winning a national tournament in Fargo, N.D. over the summer and placing third the year before at a tournament in Bosnia.
Marano is the only female at Jefferson to ever actually wrestle in a match (former coach Jack Keen would sometimes put his daughter in the lineup to earn forfeit points when opponents didn’t fill a weight class).
“It’s cool to break barriers and stuff,” Marano said. “It was exciting, and Coach T (Doug Thurmond) is always there, so it’s cool.”
Moving to Jefferson and wrestling with one of the best programs in the nation has had a positive impact on her career, Marano said.
“I think that with the guys always pushing me, and not trying to take it easy on me, it helped me to not ever give up,” she said.
She now hopes to close out her high school career with a strong senior season.
“I want to place at tournaments and hopefully get to go help the guys at dual state, and just get ready for freestyle season,” Marano said.
Nielsilowski expects a bright future out of Marano.
“I look forward to seeing her doing great things on the national and world level —no lie — world level in a few years,” he said.
