Johnny Smallwood (11-15-16)

ALTO - Johnny D. Smallwood, 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at his residence with his loving family by his side, following a long battle with cancer, kidney disease, and heart failure.
Mr. Smallwood was born on January 11, 1950, in Franklin, Ga., the son of the late Handley T. and Cora Fowler Smallwood. He was one of 13 brothers and sisters. Johnny attended high school at Woodville High School in Woodville, Ala. and Troup County High School in LaGrange, Ga. He relocated to North Georgia at the age of 16 and attended North Habersham High School. Johnny was a retired farmer and long-time North Georgia resident. He was an avid fisherman and horseback rider in his younger days. Johnny was saved by God’s marvelous grace as a young adult and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Shannon Smallwood; sisters, Martha “Jenny” Allred and Sarah Grimes; and brothers, James Smallwood, Bob Smallwood, and Junior Kirkland.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Faye Gaddis Smallwood; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Keith Watkins; granddaughter, whom he adopted and raised as a daughter, Amanda Smallwood-Bridges and husband, Josh; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Watkins and Amber Smallwood; grandson and best friend, Hunter Bridges; sisters, Betty Ann Nix, Margaret Simmons, Mary Ann Williams, Peggy Ware, and Marie Willingham; brothers, Charles Smallwood and Leonard Knight; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin with Chaplain Tom Fish officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, Memorial Bible Plan, P.O. Box 295, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
