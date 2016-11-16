Basketball: Leopards looking for more success

The Banks County boys’ basketball team has experienced a lot of success the past two seasons.
In 2014-15, the team went 24-6. Last season, the team went 24-5.
Head coach Mike Cleveland says for this year’s team to match or surpass those feats, the players and coaches must believe they can do it. And that’s before a ball hits the hardwood in competition.
“I think these guys (the team) definitely believe,” Cleveland said after last Thursday’s scrimmage win over Jackson County. “I think the culture here has been changed and our kids expect to win. I think that goes a long way in high-school athletics. They’re going to work hard. They’re going to do what we ask them to do. You’re going to see us get better and better and better. It wouldn’t surprise me if we break that 20-win barrier again. That’s a hard thing to do in high school basketball, continuing to break that three years in a row. That would be a huge accomplishment. I think we have the guys that can take a shot at that. We’re excited about that.”
If last Thursday’s 63-49 scrimmage win over the Panthers is a sign of things to come, the competition will have its hands full with the Leopards.
Kahmal Wiley led the Leopards with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. He went 8-of-12 from the floor and was 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Wiley is “no doubt” the team’s guy, Cleveland said.
“We’re going to rely on him a lot,” he said. “He’s a special kid, a special player, good guy, really pleased with his performance (in the scrimmage game).”
The pieces around Wiley contributed a lot in the win and will going forward.
Dylan Orr, a 6-foot-7 presence down low, had three dunks over the Panthers’ defense. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. He played 23 minutes.
Cleveland praised Darius Bonds, a player who hasn’t had a lot of floor time, for “patrolling” the tempo against the Panthers. Bonds finished with eight points, six assists and three steals.
Gabe Martin added 12 points, all 3-pointers.
“We’ve got a lot of guys I think we can count on,” Cleveland said. He adds depth as a strength.
“I feel comfortable playing nine guys. Then, we have a couple of freshmen, who over the course of the season, might sneak into the top nine.”
The team may not be as “talented” as the last few teams, but it has good “chemistry” as a team, Cleveland adds.
“A lot of times, in high school sports, that will carry you a long way,” he said.
The team is made up of upperclassmen but they haven’t got a lot of floor time, Cleveland explained. Four of the graduates from last year’s team started and played the majority of the minutes.
“We only played five guys last year, so even though we’re older, we’re still inexperienced as far as floor time goes,” he said. “That always takes time. You’ve got to get out there and do it before you get better at it.
“We had a great summer and a great preseason. I was pleased with (the scrimmage game). I think this team is going to be one of those teams that can get better each and every game out. That’s going to be our goal, to get better the next night out, work on those things we made mistakes at.”
The schedule is challenging. Cleveland believes that strong competition brings out the best in the team.
The team opens up with North Hall, East Hall and Hart County.
“That’s three perennial powers,” he said. “I want these guys to go through it before we get to region. I thought by playing that good of competition it would help us get ready a little quicker than if we played teams that weren’t as good as them. I want us to play up to that level.”
The results for the North Hall game were not known before press time.
East Hall comes to Banks County on Friday.
