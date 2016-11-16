Jefferson’s Caroline Mitchell was recnetly named region 8-AAAA Pitcher of the Year, while Dragon coach Kacie Bostwick took Coach of the Year honors.
Mitchell was named the region’s top pitcher after compiling a 23-5 record with a 0.61 ERA and 200 strikeouts. Bostwick guided Jefferson to a 29-9 record, region title and a trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus in only her second year as head coach of the Dragons.
Jefferson also had six players earn all-region honors.
Mitchell, Savannah Dooley and Samantha Vinson were named to the first team, while Caroline Brownlee, Hope Dalton and Dawson Horn were named second-team.
Jefferson’s Mitchell, Bostwick earn 8-AAAA softball honors
