Jefferson’s Mitchell, Bostwick earn 8-AAAA softball honors

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
Jefferson’s Caroline Mitchell was recnetly named region 8-AAAA Pitcher of the Year, while Dragon coach Kacie Bostwick took Coach of the Year honors.

Mitchell was named the region’s top pitcher after compiling a 23-5 record with a 0.61 ERA and 200 strikeouts. Bostwick guided Jefferson to a 29-9 record, region title and a trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus in only her second year as head coach of the Dragons.

Jefferson also had six players earn all-region honors.

Mitchell, Savannah Dooley and Samantha Vinson were named to the first team, while Caroline Brownlee, Hope Dalton and Dawson Horn were named second-team.
