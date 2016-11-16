Jefferson cheerleaders take 15th at state

Despite fielding a considerably young team in a new classification, the Jefferson High School competitive cheerleading squad finished its season with a 15th-place finish at the state meet in Columbus.
The team tallied 200 points during its state finals routine Saturday. It qualified for the Saturday competition after placing eight out of 16 teams at the Friday sectionals – also in Columbus.
Coach Hillary Wood pointed to the accomplishments of a team that had very little experience heading into the year.
“Our team is very young -- only one senior and 14 freshman and sophomores -- and we even considered the possibility of competing as a JV team in the beginning,” Wood said. “We decided to go for it at the varsity level, and were able to make it in the top four at region, top eight at sectionals, and place in the top 15 at the state level.”
Wood noted that over 70 schools competed in the Class AAAA division.
“So this is quite an accomplishment,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of the work ethic I saw out of these young ladies this season, and I am excited to say we have a bright future ahead of us in the competitive cheerleading program at Jefferson.”
