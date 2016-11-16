Girls' basketball: Deep, experienced Lady Dragons have sights set on big year

Though Jefferson will move up to Class AAAA this season, the Lady Dragon basketball team looks to have the depth and experience needed to adapt to its new surroundings.
Jefferson returns six seniors and eight juniors off a team that went 19-8 a year ago and advanced to the state tournament.
“I’ve never had a group with this much experience,” said Jason Gibson, who enters his 11th year as head coach.
The Lady Dragons welcome back all five starters from last year — Jazmin Allen, Mariah Starks, McKenzie Tyner, Lauren Wagner and Hope Forrester — for the first time in Gibson’s tenure. Akera Benton, McKenzie Ulmer and Julia Kobe also return after logging plenty of minutes off the bench.
While that roster alone would be formidable enough, Jefferson welcomes back Abbie Franklin, the 2014-2015 Co-Player of the Year in Region 8-AAA, who returns from a knee injury last year that sidelined her for basically an entire season.
“When you look at it that way, I guess we return all six starters … she’s a dynamic player, and she can do so many things on the floor,” Gibson said. “Obviously, we’re really excited about bringing her back into the mix.”
If there was a silver lining to Franklin’s injury, it forced several players to step up in her absence, while others saw time on the floor that might not have otherwise.
“Fast forward, a year, 12 months down the road, and now all of those players have a lot more experience, especially a couple of them that maybe wouldn’t have played quite as much had Abbie been out there for the entire season,” Gibson said.
Jefferson’s deep roster suits its style of up-tempo, up-and-down the floor style of play, allowing the Lady Dragons to sub in fresh players frequently.
“I think there’s a lot of minutes to be had and a lot of playing time for the girls to go get,” Gibson said.
Gibson said everything the team does “will start on the defensive end.” Offensively, he doesn’t want to complicate matters.
“We just kind of try to play smart and within ourselves, and everybody kind knows their roles and just tries to execute the simple things that we do,” Gibson said.
As members of Region 8-AAAA this year, Jefferson will have to contend with North Oconee, which won 23 games a year ago, and St. Pius, a 17-11 team from last year, along with Madison County, Stephens County and Oconee County.
“I feel like our region is going to be a very good region,” Gibson said. “There are some very talented players and very good coaches in this region.”
The coach added that everyone will have their eyes on North Oconee, the defending 8-AAAA champs who return most of their roster.
Gibson said this team is ready to get the year rolling with its sights set on a deep state tournament run after first-round exists the past two years.
“They talk about that a lot,” he said. “They have set their goals high. They want to have an opportunity to play deep into the state tournament.”
But this group is also savvy enough not to get ahead of itself.
“With their experience, I think they understand that you got to put one foot down in front of the other and not look too far ahead with anything,” Gibson said.
