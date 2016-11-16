Boys' basketball: Jefferson boys’ program experiencing influx of youth

Longtime Jefferson boys’ basketball coach Bolling DuBose said he’s never had a younger team than the one he’ll put on the floor this year.
That’s a major statement considering that DuBose, the state’s longest-tenured basketball coach, enters year no. 41 on the job.
“We’re just going to be so young, it’s almost going to be like playing a varsity schedule with a JV team,” DuBose said.
DuBose will play five freshmen this year, and eight of the 12 players on the roster have little or no varsity experience. The veteran coach said he’s put freshman on the varsity before, but never five at a time.
Jefferson’s experience — and scoring — this year will lie largely in the front court with seniors Daniel Butler Kasen Rainey, who return as starters. Guard Luke Kinsey, the team’s other senior, came off the bench last year.
“I think our seniors have to understand that this is going to be a young team and that they’ve got to do a good job in a leadership role,” DuBose said.
Three of the team’s juniors — guard Dorian Johnson, post player Bryce Hankinson and small forward Jamal Meadows — all return with varsity experience. But the rest of the roster will be made up of underclassmen – sophomore Tristen Norman (who can play any perimeter position) and freshmen Jasper Gibson, Owen Parker (perimeter player), Daniel Parker (perimeter player), Donshae Gaither (small forward) and a 6’6” Jacob Radaker (post player).
Jefferson will count heavily on its freshman class, so much that DuBose plans to start Gibson at point guard. Gibson started on the junior varsity last year as an eighth grader.
“He’s really skilled for a ninth grader, but he’s a ninth grader,” DuBose said.
The coach said all five freshmen are “ahead of the curve skill-wise.”
“The downside is that they’re all physically very immature,” DuBose said. “They’re freshmen. They’re skinny … They haven’t grown into themselves yet.”
DuBose said his team’s challenge with such a young group is largely teaching them to play defense.
“That, and just being physically overwhelmed by some teams,” he added.
This young team won’t be coddled either. The Dragons, who have moved up to Region 8-AAAA, will once again play a hard non-region schedule to prepare for a region that includes St. Pius, which won 24 games a year ago. Stephens County, Madison County, North Oconee and Oconee County are also on the 8-AAAA schedule.
“I do think we have a really tough region,” DuBose added.
Though the year will likely include some growing pains, there’s also reason for excitement, DuBose said.
With an older group, there’s not much room for drastic improvement, according to the coach. But there’s a great upside to having a younger group, especially one that’s skilled.
“I just think we’ll be a really, really different team at the end of the year than what we are at the beginning of the year,” he said.
Boys' basketball: Jefferson boys’ program experiencing influx of youth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry