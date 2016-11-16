The Jefferson High School swim team got off to a fast start this past week, taking part in two meets.
The girls’ 200 medley relay team (second, 2:03.03) and 200 freestyle relay team (second, 1:52.29) both swam qualifying times at last Wednesday’s opener at Riverside, while McKenzie Klinck qualified in both the 200-yard individual medley (second, 2:21.82) and the 100-yard backstroke (first, 1:02.26).
Those swimming to first-place finishes were Klinck, Nathaniel Torres (boys’ 100-yard butterfly, 1:01.86), Haley Bartoletta (girls’ 100-yard butterfly, 1:05.25; girls’ 100-yard breaststroke, 1:17.06), Sara McMullan (girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 1:00.02) and Will Guzman (boys’ 500-yard freestyle, 5:32.65).
The girls finished second with 202.5 points behind North Atlanta (213.5). The boys took third with 117 points behind North Atlanta (216) and Riverside (146).
“I am very proud of all of our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “We have several new swimmers that swam for the first time as a Dragon and made our team very proud. We are off to a great start this season.”
At the Fall Frenzy Saturday in Gainesville, the girls team placed first out of 15 teams with 262 points while the boys earned a second-place finish with 177 points behind Loganville (233).
“I am so proud of our boys,” Nunnally said. “This is the highest we have finished. We had several best times, top finishes, state cuts and personal bests.”
The coach pointed out that the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team missed out on a state qualifying time by two tenths of a second (fourth, 2:07.53).
“I know that they will attain this at our next meet,” Nunnally said.
On the girls’ side, Bartoletta qualified for state in the 200-yard individual medley (first, 2:19.92) and Klinck qualified in the 100-yard butterfly (first, 1:01.15) and 100-yard freestyle (first, 56.49).
The team is off until Dec. 3 when it swims at Habersham County.
Jefferson swimmers start strong at Riverside and Fall Frenzy meets
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry