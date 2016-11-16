Softball: Grooms, Marvin and Byrom earn top accolades

Wednesday, November 16. 2016
East Jackson’s Jessie Marvin, Faith Grooms and Donnie Byrom all earned top honors on the recently-released all-region 8-AAA team.

Marvin was named Pitcher of the Year after going 24-8 with a 1.53 ERA and 277 strike outs. Grooms was the region’s Co-Player of the Year alongside Morgan County’s Sarah Couch after hitting .474 with 13 doubles, four triples, 34 RBI and 52 stolen bases. Donnie Byrom took Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Eagles to a 30-win season and the school’s first-ever team state championship in any sport.

The Eagles also had four first-team all-region selections: Grooms, Marvin, Hannah Poole and Kate Woodall. Lauren Barrett, Ally Petering and Nicci Murphy were all named to the second team.

