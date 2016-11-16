Mary Alice Lynch, 76, died Tuesday, November 15, 2016.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Lynch was the daughter of the late George and Mandy Roberts. Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Snyder, George Roberts, Jr., Jack Roberts, and Charles Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Ricky Lynch, Vickie Lynch, Pam (Ron) Dunson, and Robbie Lynch; brother, Paul Roberts; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday November 18, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Revs. Tommy Baker, Clint Cannon, and Hugh Crowe will officiate.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Alice Lynch (11-15-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry