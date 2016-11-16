Jefferson will matchup with a team Friday that likes to run the ball just as much as it does — maybe more.
The No. 1 seeded Dragons will host No. 2 seed West Laurens (7-4) , a team which keeps the ball on the ground 85 percent of the time according to Dragon coach Ben Hall.
“It’s going to be a physical game — you can tell,” Hall said. “Their line of scrimmage is a strength and they have skill players to go along with it.”
The winner of this game moves onto the quarterfinals against the winner of Cairo and Sandy Creek.
The West Laurens ground game is led by running back Darius Bradford, while the Raiders also get the ball to Storm Walker. Quarterback Austin Ramsey complements the running game, too.
Hall points to the Raiders’ line of scrimmage with averages 275-280 pounds across the board on both sides of the ball.
On the defensive front, Mataio Elvine, Abram Morrow and Shundrekus Smith make things tough for opposing offense.
“All three of those guys are disruptive,” Hall said.
The Raiders also feature a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker, Doryan Gorham.
“They’re a very strong defensive team,” Hall said. “They’re big and athletic.”
This is the third-straight year West Laurens, coached by Stacy Nobles, has reached the second round of the state playoffs. The Raiders earned the no. 2 seed out of Region 2-AAAA.
Three of the four teams out of 2-AAAA reached the second round.
“That says a lot about the strength of their schedule and the quality of football that’s played in that region,” Hall said.
Jefferson, which owns an 11-3 mark in the playoffs over the past five seasons, enters this game having rolled past Pickens 59-21 to earn its fifth-straight trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
In the win over Pickens, Jefferson ran for 285 yards and allowed a mere 168 yards of total offense.
Though his team dominated on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet, Hall felt his team made some mistakes and didn’t necessary play its sharpest.
“You like to win playing your best, and I’m not sure we were playing our best football Friday night,” Hall said. “But the kids understand. They’re an intelligent group. They understand the challenge we have this Friday.”
NOTE: The victory also gave the Dragons their fifth-straight season of at least 10 wins.
“A lot of that has to do with the consistency and the continuity of the coaching staff in the program at all levels,” Hall said, pointing to the efforts from the youth league on up.
•••
West Laurens at Jefferson
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Memorial Stadium, Jefferson
•Records: Jefferson 10-1, West Laurens 7-4
•West Laurens’ coach: Stacy Nobles (sixth season at West Laurens, 37-29; sixth season overall, 37-29)
•Jefferson’s coach: Ben Hall (fourth year at Jefferson, 42-7; fourth year overall, 42-7)
•Last week: Jefferson 59, Pickens 21; West Laurens 35, Luella 14
•Series: first meeting
•What else: The winner of this game faces the winner of Cairo and Sandy Creek in round three … Nobles has guided West Laurens to three consecutive winning seasons and has taken the Raiders to at least the second round of the state playoffs three years in a row. The Raiders were 9-4 in 2014 and 8-4 in 2015 … The Dragons are now 11-3 in playoff games since 2012. This is the fifth straight year Jefferson has advanced to at least the second round of the state playoffs … After last week’s 221-yard performance, Jefferson’s Colby Wood now has 1,332 yards rushing and 17 rushing touchdowns and 21 touchdowns overall on the season … Jefferson’s defense surrendered just 168 total yards last week … The Dragons have now won at least 10 games in each of the last five years.
•What the coach is saying: “It’s going to be a physical game — you can tell. Their line of scrimmage is a strength and they have skill players to go along with it.” — Jefferson coach Ben Hall on West Laurens
