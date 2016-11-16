'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' begins Thursday

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
Cold Sassy Players, Commerce’s little theater group, will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson, in six performances starting Thursday night at the Commerce Cultural Center.

In this Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history — resulting in mayhem and fun when the Herdman kids collide with the Christmas story.

Performances are set for:

•Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

•Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

•Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under age 6. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The cultural center is located at 232 Cherry Street, across from the Commerce Civic Center.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.