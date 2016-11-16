'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' begins Thursday

Cold Sassy Players, Commerce’s little theater group, will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson, in six performances starting Thursday night at the Commerce Cultural Center.
In this Christmas tale, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history — resulting in mayhem and fun when the Herdman kids collide with the Christmas story.
Performances are set for:
•Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
•Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for kids under age 6. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The cultural center is located at 232 Cherry Street, across from the Commerce Civic Center.
