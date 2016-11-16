Commerce High School will have a bass fishing team come spring — and maybe this week.
The Commerce Board of Education agreed at its Thursday night “work session” meeting to approve a request that originated with two students to allow the two-person team to compete in future bass tournament events.
“Trust me, it’ll grow,” predicted principal Donnie Drew, who explained the request to the school board.
The last tournament of the year is Friday. Action resumes in March. Drew said that it is not yet clear whether the team will compete in the tournament this Friday.
For the full story, see the Nov. 15 issue of The Commerce News.
CHS to get bass fishing team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry