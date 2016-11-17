WINDER - Frances “GiGi” McLocklin, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.
She retired from Statham Garment Factory as a seamstress and was a member of Bogart Church of Christ. Mrs. McLocklin was preceded in death by her husband, Euraneous John McLocklin; and parents, Albert “A.L.” Lamar and Nettie Flossie Mobley Dial.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann Power, Winder; grandchildren, Carolyn Power Evans and Stevie Power, both of Winder; great-grandchild, Power Evans, Winder; and brother, Donald Dial, Statham.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the McLocklin Family Cemetery in Statham, with Preacher Ken Young officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, at the funeral home.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. McLocklin’s memory to either St. Mary’s Hospice at P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604, or to the Bogart Church of Christ at 193 N. Church St., Bogart, GA 30622.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘GiGi’ McLocklin (11-16-16)
