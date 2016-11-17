Statham City Council accused of ignoring complaints about police officer

Statham City Council heard 10 people roundly criticize a city police officer and threaten lawsuits, and it rejected a proposed amendment to its alcohol ordinance in the face of strong opposition from a church in the downtown area.
The council’s meeting attracted more than 60 people who wanted to protest either the officer or the alcohol ordinance, and more than 15 of them spoke on one of the issues.
City hall was not opened until 6:48 p.m. for the 7 p.m. meeting. Members of city council, the city clerk and city attorney were allowed in a side door that also was locked before the meeting. All council members were at their seats when the city hall doors were opened.
Protesters lined the walls, along with about a dozen police officers. Officers attended from the Statham police, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
The crowd was relatively quiet – despite a couple of outbursts, several rounds of applause and one woman urging the police to leave so others could get in the room.
Mayor Robert Bridges announced the fire marshal had said the room’s capacity was 59 people. A number of the speakers had to be called in from outside.
City Attorney Thomas Mitchell outlined legal opinions and Robert’s Rules of Order that can restrict the speech of people appearing before public bodies. He also said he had warned council members to refrain from making comments or responses to those complaining because of threats of legal action.
He said after the meeting that he knew only of threats – no lawsuits.
At least three of the speakers referred to costs they had incurred and implied they would seek to recover those. One woman said she has a lawyer.
Some of those protesting the actions of Officer Mark Lofton accused the mayor and council of being in cahoots with Police Chief Allan Johnston and Lofton to raise money for the town coffers.
Kendra Moore of Statham accused the council and its department of “policing for profit.”
She assailed the council of “collusion and corruption that we have been screaming about for years.” Moore said the city had increased the budget item for revenue from fines from police stops and arrests to $250,000 for the current fiscal year and for 2015-16. She said it was only $70,000 in the 2014-15 budget.
Kelly Pickens, the first speaker, accused Lofton of being “caught lying time and time again.” She said six tests for alcohol and drugs in blood were negative and the cases dismissed.
“You owe them money,” she said about those who had cases dismissed. “You know what’s going on here. You are filling your coffers with these people’s money.”
Speakers accused council members of ignoring complaints about the police department.
“My nose is very clean,” Sondra Moore told council. She said the DUI charge Lofton made against her was the first and only time she had been arrested.
She had a “clean” record, Moore said. “I deserve that back,” she declared.
Two of the speakers demanded the council fire Lofton. The council did not respond to any of the speakers and moved on to listen to members of New Life Church, which is on Railroad Street, adjacent to the Fajita Mex Grill.
Members of the church repeated many of their comments from the Thursday work session, opposing the proposed amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance. It would provide for a waiver on the distance requirement for selling beverages near a church or school.
Perry Barton and Gayle Steed made the motion and second to approve the change. But none of the other council members responded. David Huth and Hattie Thrasher said they would abstain.
Betty Lyle voted no, and Bridges said he voted no, saying the church members “had a good argument.”
Church members made two main arguments: The church and Mexican restaurant share a common wall and the church has been there for about 30 years, far longer than the restaurant.
Mike Holcomb, who was the main speaker for the church, and Michael Wierdon, associate pastor, argued that nowhere else in the country are alcoholic beverages allowed right next door to a church.
Holcomb also said the church has spent more than $100,000 this year on remodeling, and the restaurant owners knew that. He said if they were interested in buying the church property, the time to do it was before the cost of the remodeling.
Barton and Steed said the change in the ordinance would be for the downtown district, not the Mexican restaurant. Both said the owners of the restaurant have not applied for a permit to sell alcohol, and if that were done, it would require a separate public hearing with advertising beforehand.
Barton said the amendment change was suggested by a state agency as an economic development tool, not by the restaurant owners.
