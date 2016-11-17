Shop with a Hero challenge issued to community

Shop with a Hero is quickly approaching and School Resource Officer Josh White has issued a challenge for the community.
It takes $200 to sponsor one child during this program. White is challenging the community to raise $1,000 so that an additional five children will sponsored in this event. If this goal is met, SRO White will dress in a bunny suit on the day before Christmas break, which is set for December 20. He will complete his daily duties in this suit which will also include directing school traffic and visiting all Banks County schools.
The deadline for donations is December 19. The donations can be made in cash or check form. If made in check form, it should be written to Banks County Shop with a Hero Program/JR Deputy Program.
The Shop with a Hero program has become a Banks County tradition that allows local underprivileged elementary school children to spend the day eating and Christmas shopping with law enforcement, fire/ems, and military heroes.
In Banks County, there are typically 20 students who are sponsored through donations by the communities and local businesses. The children are chosen to participate in the program by their guidance counselors.
"The day starts very early when a good breakfast is shared with our public safety officers and the participating children,” Sheriff Carlton Speed states. “After breakfast, the kids head off with their paired hero and set off to fulfill their Christmas wish list. It is an absolutely wonderful event where all parties involved are truly blessed.”
