Grocery store to be allowed to operate

The Los Primos grocery store in Winder will be allowed to continue operating following its citation for selling alcohol without proper licensing.
City Council held a suspended license public hearing during its meeting Tuesday night and voted to allow the store, located at 232 North Broad St., to continue operating.
The store was cited by the Winder Police Department on Oct. 19 for being in violation of the city ordinance by selling and/or furnishing alcohol without the required licensing.
In its letter to the grocery store, the city deemed the store’s conduct “detrimental to the moral and general welfare of the citizens of the city.’
In other business Tuesday, council:
•awarded roughly $9 million worth of two contracts to Haren Construction Co., Inc. and John D. Stephens, Inc. for construction of a raw water system at Fort Yargo State Park. Council also approved $200,000 in contingencies recommended by staff.
The project will be financed through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at an interest rate of 0.89 percent.
•awarded a $3.44 million contract to Lanier Contracting Company for the construction of the Rockwell Church Road water tank and pump station project. The contract also includes a roughly $200,000 contingency.
•approved an event permit for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which will be held Jan. 17. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Quality Foods on North Broad Street and end at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church on the corner of East New Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
