Nugue, Johnson sign on with college softball programs

For the past four years, Cathleen Nugue and Ansley Johnson were mainstays in the Winder-Barrow High School softball team’s starting lineup, including a trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus when they were freshmen.
While their careers with the Bulldoggs ended last month, their playing days have not.
The two officially agreed to continue their playing careers Thursday as Nugue signed with Georgia Military College and Johnson signed with Young Harris College during a ceremony in the school cafeteria.
“I feel really lucky because I know a lot of people would love to have this opportunity and I’ve gotten it twice,” said Nugue, who started at shortstop for the Bulldoggs the past four seasons.
Johnson, who started at third base as a freshman, eventually moved to catcher and played other positions as well.
She started behind the plate again for the Bulldoggs this season as they finished the year 13-17 and lost to Harrison in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
“It’s just really exciting to know I’m going to be playing softball at the next level and that I’ll be playing against friends and people I know,” Johnson said.
“We’ve made a lot of memories together that we’ll never forget. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Winder-Barrow coach Monty McClure said he was sad to see Nugue and Johnson leaving the program but excited for them to get the opportunity to continue their careers.
“Any time you have girls with the goal of playing at the next level and they actually achieve it, there’s some gratification there in helping them along the way,” McClure said. “Both of them have really progressed as players. They just have good work ethic and are competitive girls.
“They love to play softball and now they get the opportunity to go to college for free and come out with no debt because of our great game of softball.
“They deserve it and I look forward to them doing well over the next few years.”
