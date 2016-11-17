4 Diamond Doggs sign college scholarships

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
The dreams of Pat Demarco, Beau Hanna, Trent Maddox and Will Hardigree aren’t that different from many high school baseball players.
They all want to win a championship and play at a higher level — college and even the pros.
While the quartet of Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs have some work to do before potentially being drafted, the college part is taken care of if they choose to follow that path.
The four seniors signed college scholarships on Nov. 9 during a ceremony in the school cafeteria — Demarco with Vanderbilt, Hanna with Kennesaw State, Maddox with Augusta University and Hardigree with the University of South Carolina Upstate.
All four were key contributors for the 2016 Diamond ‘Doggs squad that went 25-7 and advanced all the way to the GHSA Class AAAAA Elite Eight before falling to South Effingham.
Demarco, an outfielder, led the way, hitting .450 with 14 home runs, driving in 47 runs and scoring 49 runs. He also recorded 14 doubles. The offensive explosion earned him a first-team selection on the Georgia Dugout Club all-state team and Player of the Year honors for Region 8-AAAAA and the Athens Banner-Herald.
“Vanderbilt is a very prestigious school and to be able to go somewhere of that caliber, both with baseball and academics, is a blessing,” said Demarco, who could very well find himself high up on Major League teams’ draft boards in the spring.
“It’s always exciting to think about, but you can’t really let it get into your head or think about it too much because you still have to train and stay humble. You have to put your head down and work hard, and if the time comes, it will be a lot of fun.”
Hanna, a first-team all-region second-team all-state selection at catcher, hit .380 with 7 homers, 39 RBIs and 38 runs scored while also working up the reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in the state.
“Kennesaw’s campus was close to home and with as good as their baseball program is, it really seemed like the right fit for me,” Hanna said.
“It’s good to get the signing part out of the way so you can just focus on getting better.”
Maddox, a middle infielder who also earned first-team all-region and second-team all-state selections, hit .373 last season and drove in 23 runs to go along with 10 doubles and 3 triples.
“My biggest selling point for Augusta was having the chance to play right away as a freshman,” Maddox said.
“As a high school athlete, our dream is to be able to play college baseball, so to be able to get out of the way where we can focus on winning a region and state championship is nice.
“And we’ve all wanted to be professional baseball players since we were kids. So if any of us get to realize that dream, it’s what we’ve always hoped for.”
Meanwhile, Hardigree, a second-teamer on both the all-region and all-state teams, split time between shortstop and pitcher for the Bulldoggs last season, when he was second on the team in innings pitched (58 1/3). He will once again be counted on to give the Bulldoggs a lot of innings during the 2017 campaign.
“It feels like a burden has been lifted off my shoulder,” Hardigree said. “It’s a great feeling to know I have a path I can go down if another one doesn’t work out.”
The significance of the players’ signing wasn’t lost on Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith, who said he expects three more seniors to sign scholarships before the Bulldoggs open their season in February. But he also was quick to point out his team is not the only one with those kind of numbers in an area deep and rich with baseball talent.
“It’s a great area for baseball that’s filled with talent, and these guys know that,” Smith said. “They’ve played with and against a lot of them in travel ball during the summer so they know we’re not alone.”
Smith said to see the four players sign was personally rewarding after seeing three of them play since they were in middle school and Demarco since he moved down to Georgia from New York at age 15.
“They each bring their own individual skillsets, personalities and demeanors to the team, and they’re all very valuable in their own right,” Smith said. “All four of them are very competitive. They’re all detail-oriented in their work ethic, whether it’s on the field or in the weight room or classroom. And they all have great baseball families that have driven them to tournaments and made all the extra sacrifices families have to make for a kid to get to this point.”
Smith said of the four, there is already considerable interest from big league clubs and he expects there to be anywhere from five to 10 scouts at the bulk of Winder-Barrow’s games this coming season.
“It’s good not only for those who are first choice of interest, but also the guys who are either up-and-comers or on the fringe of being a draft prospect,” Smith said. “If you’re there in front of those guys and you have a couple of good days in a row, the next thing you know, you’re getting drafted, too.
“So it helps keep all of our players on their toes because they’re being watched with everything they do.”
But for right now, Demarco, Hannah, Maddox and Hardigree all agree that getting back to the postseason and winning a state championship is their No. 1 goal collectively.
“As great as our run last year was, losing leaves a bitter taste in your mouth,” Maddox said.
4 Diamond Doggs sign college scholarships
