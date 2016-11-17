BCA girls basketball looks for more consistency on both ends of floor

By Scott Thompson
Offensive consistency and confidence were probably the two main things lacking last year for Bethlehem Christian Academy’s girls basketball team last season.
The 2015-16 campaign saw the Knights win only five games and be eliminated in their region tournament.
“We definitely had way too many turnovers in crucial spots during games,” said BCA coach Karen Parker, whose team opened its season Monday.
“We need to be able to do a better job of shooting this year, and a lot of that means taking shots. We had opportunities last year, but the not the confidence to take that shot when we could have.
“I feel like this year will be different, and our girls are more apt to have that confidence in their abilities.”
The Knights return three starters from last season, but other than that, a whole slate of new faces is coming in.
“But those new faces are bringing with them a lot of speed, which is a good thing for us,” Parker said.
Leading the charge will be senior point guard Bailey Brown, the Knights’ leading scorer from a year ago.
“She’s a very good ball handler,” Parker said of Brown. “She is very fast and will be our captain throughout the year. I wouldn’t expect her to come off the floor hardly any unless she just gets into foul trouble. She’s really what makes us go.”
Sisters Catherine and Rebecca Doolittle, junior and freshman, respectively, will also start at guard for the Knights.
“Catherine is a great scorer, but she’s also a great passer so she will be one of our assist people,” Parker said. “Rebecca is very fast. She can handle the ball well and has shown some really great shooting abilities from the perimeter in practice.”
Rounding out the starting lineup will be forwards senior Braylyn Shepherd and sophomore Olivia Morgan, who cracked the rotation down the stretch last year after a string of injuries.
“Braylyn is a great rebounder who can put the ball back, and Olivia has been showing a lot of good things in practice,” Parker said.
Stella Byrd, Katherine Gano and Callie Birt are expected to be the main contributors off the bench for the Knights, who have only had a chance to have their entire team together in the last couple of weeks, Parker said.
“We face a lot of teams, especially in our region, that play club ball all year-round together,” Parker said.
“We’re a smaller school than most of the teams in our region, and several of our girls play multiple sports so it’s harder to be prepared when the season rolls around compared to some of the bigger schools in our region.
“I think we’ve got a really good chance, though, to fare better this season.”
