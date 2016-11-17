BCA boys basketball hopes mixture of experience, youth is the right recipe

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s boys basketball team had plenty talent last year, but playing cohesively was often a challenge, according to coach Mike Elmankabady.
Heading into this season, which opened Monday, Elmankabady has already seen positive signs from a team trying to improve on a 2015-16 campaign that saw it miss the GISA Class AAA playoffs.
“I think we’re a scrappier team and much more intense than we were a year ago,” Elmankabady said.
“Our defensive intensity is much better and if we can do a much better job on that end of the floor and do a better job of sharing the basketball and getting good ball movement when we have possession, we’ve got a chance to be a much better team.”
The 2016-17 Knights are a mixture of experience and youth as they are replacing six seniors from last year’s squad.
Senior guards Michael Tuscano and Chase Roseland are returning starters, and senior Tristen Green, last year’s sixth man, will start at the post.
“Tristen is one of our team captains, and he’s a very scrappy and feisty player,” Elmankabady said.
“One of the main things we lack as a team is size overall, but he’s got that ability to jump and do some good things for us in the paint.”
The Knights also gained a pair of Apalachee transfers in brothers Drew and Ray Peevy.
Both will be starters, and Ray Peevy, a freshman point guard, has already caught Elmankabady’s eye.
“He’s come in from day one and done some very good things,” Elmankadbady said. “He’s got a ton of natural ability. We’re really excited about his youth and how far he’s got a chance to go.”
The Knights also have a handful of seniors expected to give them minutes off the bench, including Tanner Still, Austin Bennett and Tim Baldwin.”
“We’re still senior-heavy when you start going down the bench, but we’ve got a few young guys there as well who are also going to have to contribute.”
But even as there’s optimism the Knights can go further this year, they’ll still have to navigate a tough Region 1-AAA, which includes powers like the Heritage School and Holy Spirit Prep.
“Both those teams have always got a great crop of players, and they both have got distinguished coaches who are well known through the AAU ranks,” Elmankabady said. “Then you also have Loganville Christian and Trinity, Sharpsburg, who should be pretty good, too.
“If we shoot the ball well and continue to play smart, aggressive defense, we feel like we can compete with any of those guys.”
BCA boys basketball hopes mixture of experience, youth is the right recipe
