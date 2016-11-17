Winder-Barrow boys basketball hopes depth will provide turnaround season

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
In 38 years of coaching overall, fourth-year Winder-Barrow boys basketball coach Ron Garren has won a lot of games in his career.
But the know-how and confidence hasn’t been there lately for the Bulldoggs, who have managed just two wins apiece in each of the last two seasons.
“We’ve got to learn how to win,” said Garren, whose team went 2-23 last season and lost 10 games by six points or less.
“You’ve got to believe in yourselves down the stretch. You can’t hope to win. You’ve got to believe you can win.”
But there are signs the program’s fortunes could be about to turn around. This year’s senior group still has the memory of going 15-2 as freshmen, and the Bulldoggs, who open their season 11 a.m. Saturday against Greater Atlanta Christian at Jefferson High School, showed much improvement during the offseason and summer.
“Our biggest issue the last two years is that we’ve been able to put the ball in the basket on offense,” Garren said. “But we’ve gotten some young kids in the gym and have developed into a really good shooting team based on our summer results and practice.”
Leading the charge offensively for Winder-Barrow will be a three-year starting shooting guard and captain Terrence Butler, who Garren said is drawing interest from several smaller Division I programs.
The Bulldoggs are also expecting big things from senior Tyrell Demeritte, who moved from the wing to the point guard position this season.
Junior small forward Lamonta Mack and junior guard Jay Griggs also return with starting experience, while senior power forwards Deon Williams and Casey Thurmond will join the team soon with the completion of football season.
The Bulldoggs believe the 6-foot-5 Thurmond, who didn’t play last season, “can be the missing piece for us as far as size goes,” Garren said.
“He had a very good summer.”
And for the first time in a while, depth could be a plus for the Bulldoggs.
“We have a really good group of sophomores and a good group of freshmen pushing the older guys for the opportunity to play,” Garren said. “Competition breeds success so we feel pretty good about that part of the program.”
But if the Bulldoggs want a shot at the state playoffs, they’ll have to navigate a competitive GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
Garren believes Gainesville, which returns a boatload of talent from a Sweet 16 team, and Dacula, which has competed in the state’s top classification in recent years, could be the frontrunners. The region also includes Apalachee, Lanier and Habersham Central.
To get them ready, Garren also has the Bulldoggs lined up with a competitive non-region slate, which includes the season opener against perennial lower classification powerhouse GAC, two games against traditional Winder-Barrow rival Monroe Area and Clarke Central among others.
In addition to GAC, the Bulldoggs bracket in the Tabo’s Tip-Off Tourney at Jefferson includes Buford and West Hall.
So needless to say, the schedule doesn’t lack its challenges.
“We’ll find out how far we’ve progressed real quickly,” Garren said.
