Apalachee girls basketball seeks improvement on offense this season

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
Apalachee girls basketball coach Gary Compton knows that if his team wants any chance at improving on its 7-18 mark from last season and competing for a spot in the state playoffs, it will have to dramatically improve its offensive production.
The production was not there last week in the Wildcats’ scrimmage when they scored only 16 points and shut out in the first quarter of their scrimmage against a strong Loganville squad.
“I thought the summer went pretty well for us, but we didn’t see that progress (against Loganville),” said Compton, whose team opened its season Tuesday against Monroe Area with a 33-27 win. “We’ve gotten better offensively, but in years past, we’ve always had to rely on our defense. But against Loganville, we missed too many free throws and missed too many shots in the paint. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Apalachee will try to start its comeback while having to replace a pair of starters and waiting on one returner to get healthy.
Senior shooting guard Shania Thomas and sophomore forward Nakia Hooks are back at their positions and give the Wildcats their top scoring threats.
Junior point guard Briana Bryson returns, but is still working her way back from an injury she suffered during softball season, Compton said.
Junior Cerey Bradford will fill in during Bryson’s absence.
Junior center Kate Thompson and sophomore guard/forward Grace Hedges will also be in the starting rotation while junior Ann Dominguez is expected to be a key contributor off the bench.
Beyond that, the Wildcats will have to rely on a handful of players whose only extensive high school playing experience has been at the junior varsity level.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get our bench shored up,” Compton said.
“We’re a small team that doesn’t really have a dominant post player like we need.”
As he enters his fifth season at the helm, Compton is hopeful the Wildcats can make a run at their first state playoff appearance in school history.
But he’s also woeful of the competition GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA presents, including reigning Class AAAAA runner-up Winder-Barrow and solid programs in Gainesville, Dacula, Lanier and Habersham Central.
“It’s not going to be easy, but mathematically our chances are definitely better,” Compton said, alluding to his team’s move from an 11-team region to one with only six. “Previously, you had to win a game just to get into the region tournament. Now we’re automatically in it.
“We’ve got a good chance and we’re trying to get there, but for right now, we’re trying to get better fundamentally and build the program.”
