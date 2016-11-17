Apalachee boys basketball leans on experience, aims for return to playoffs

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
A year after a Sweet 16 berth, the 2015-16 season came to a disappointing and premature end for the Apalachee boys basketball team which was bounced by Conyers in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA tournament.
But even as he seeks to replace three senior starters from a 19-6 squad, including one of the all-time Barrow County basketball greats, Wildcat coach Kevin Morris is confident in his team’s chances of making it back to the state playoffs.
“Our goal like always is to get in and see what happens,” said Morris, whose Wildcats opened their season Tuesday night with an 83-77 win at home against Monroe Area.
At the forefront of the departures was all-time Barrow County scoring leader Kamar Baldwin, who signed with NCAA Division I mid-major powerhouse Butler.
Along with Baldwin, the three-time all-state selection and two-time region Player of the Year, Ricky Wonzon and Jabari Hill have also moved on.
Forward Derek Miller and guard Omer Ahmed return as starters, while seniors Ethan Morris, Ryan Miller and Rashad Eberhart along with juniors Deron Collier and Marcus Wester and sophomore Brandon Bannis all played significant varsity minutes last season.
“We’ve played a lot of people in the past and we played all 14 of them in our scrimmage (a win over Loganville last week),” Morris said.
“Everyone can contribute in their own way. We can throw 10 different guys and not have much of a drop-off. We just have to find that right mix.”
Apalachee has moved from an 11-team region into the new six-team 8-AAAAAA, which also includes Gainesville, Dacula, Lanier, Winder-Barrow and Habersham Central.
“It’s probably Gainesville and the rest of us, but a smaller region is going to help us with trying to get over the playoff,” Morris said.
“We’ve just got to do what we do well. We play fast and shoot a lot of threes, so we need to concentrate on making our shots and get good rotations on our presses. We pride ourselves on being unselfish and setting up the next player.”
