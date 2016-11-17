Winder-Barrow girls basketball seeks return to state finals

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
For eight months, the 49-48 loss to Southwest Dekalb in the GHSA Class AAAAA championship game has been in the minds of the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team and coach Brandon Thomas.
It was a bitter end to an otherwise sterling season — the best in at least a quarter-century for the program — and the Bulldoggs are determined to have a much different feeling when the 2016-17 campaign ends.
“Historically, at least since 1991, this had not been a high-caliber program, but last year washed some of that away,” Thomas said. “It has changed the complexion of what we’re doing and hearing out in the community. It’s a lot of, ‘You guys going back?’
“Now we’re expected to win and everybody is very excited about that.”
There is plenty of good cause for the excitement. Winder-Barrow lost only one player off last year’s state runner-up squad that went 26-7 and returns a strong cast of veterans, including heavily-recruited junior center Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
The 6-foot-4 Ododa is the top-ranked player in the Class of 2018 according to espn.com and was recently named preseason All-USA by USA Today.
“She’s not what you would expect for most girls that size,” Thomas said of Nelson-Ododa, who scored 17 points per game and averaged 3.5 blocks a year ago. “She’s graceful, fast and coordinated and can do all the skills that top-notch guards can do, which is what makes her so highly-recruited. She’s really improved her outside skills and has developed into a great all-around player.”
The Bulldoggs also return two seniors in forward Lexi Maddox, a College of Charleston signee, and guard and sixth man Tanner Kate Sauls, who has signed to play softball at Piedmont College.
Thomas is also expecting a breakout season from Junior guard Letrice Perkins, the fastest player on the team and a two-year starter. Sophomore point guard Chellia Watson and junior Jakayla Sullivan round out the starting five.
Along with Sauls, juniors Shonteria Harris, Bayley Randall and Antoria Johnson, who is recovering from an injury, will be counted on off the bench, which Thomas hopes to fill out with junior varsity players as the year goes along.
“We’re going to be thin, at least for a while,” Thomas said. “So we can’t afford to have many health problems.”
Thomas said there is also plenty of room for improvement with Winder-Barrow, which turned the ball over 30 times in the state championship game as well as in its semifinal win over Brunswick.
Winder-Barrow girls basketball seeks return to state finals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry