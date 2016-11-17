Maddox signs with College of Charleston women's basketball

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
Winder-Barrow girls basketball coach Brandon Thomas had never had a player of his sign a college scholarship.
So when Bulldogg senior Lexi Maddox recently inked with the College of Charleston, it gave him a proud feeling.
Thomas, his players and assistant coaches, school administrators and Maddox’s family and friends were on hand Monday during a ceremony honoring her decision to play for the Cougars.
Maddox had previously signed the official paperwork.
“College is expensive and when someone offers to pay for it and let you play the game you love, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Thomas said. “Every day, we’ve gotten to spend more and more time with her since she’s been here, we’ve just enjoyed her.”
Maddox, a 6-footer who has rotated between shooting guard and small forward, is one of two seniors for Winder-Barrow and was a key player on last season’s team that went 26-7 and finished as GHSA Class AAAAA runners-up.
Maddox said that she and her teammates are determined to get back to the finals this season and come out on the other side with a state championship.
“We started off a little rocky in our scrimmage last weekend because we’re trying some new things,” Maddox said. “But I think we’ve got a chance to be even better than last year if we keep working hard. Right now we’re working to perfect some of the things that are new to us and improve on our skills.”
Having her college decision out of the way also helps.
“It’s great to sign early and be able to concentrate on my senior year,” said Maddox, who picked the College of Charleston over Western Kentucky. “The atmosphere in Charleston was completely different than anywhere else. The coaches are great there and there was a great relationship even when I wasn’t there. It just felt like home right away.”
Maddox also has the opportunity to focus more on her shift from her “comfort zone,” where she was playing mainly on the outside at shooting guard, to being a post player on the inside. Her coach is confident in her ability to make it a smooth transition.
“She’s got the size and ball-handling abilities,” Thomas said. “She can shoot, score inside and out and do all those things. Those are basketball gifts, but she’s also a smart player. She knows the game, and she’s a great teammate who knows how to distribute the ball.
“You can’t ask for much more than that.”
