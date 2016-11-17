Local firefighters help battle Rabun blaze

Thursday, November 17. 2016
Jackson County sent 14 firefighters to Rabun County to assist with fighting wildfires that are covering much of Georgia with smoke.

Jackson County EMS director Steve Nichols reports that a request from Georgia Emergency Management was received on Sunday for assistance and local fire departments responded.

Personnel from Jefferson, North Jackson, Harrisburg, Nicholson, West Jackson and South Jackson fire departments went to Rabun County to assist with fire suppression.

“We ask you to keep them in your prayers,” Nichols said.
