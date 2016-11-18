Contract signed for animal shelter

Jackson County is a step closer to having an animal shelter.
Board of commissioners chairman Tom Crow signed a contract last week to buy 2.348 acres for the construction of the shelter.
The acquisition of land and the construction of the shelter are expected to cost $259,476, $250,000 of which will come from the next round of the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), which begins July 1.
In 2016, Jackson County Animal Control picked up over 450 animals. More than 75 percent of those were placed in new homes or transported to adoption agencies. Crow has stated previously that with Jackson County having its own shelter, hopes are to increase adoption numbers, save money and better serve the community.
The shelter will be licensed through the Department of Agriculture to service domesticated cats and dogs.
