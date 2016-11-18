WINDER - George William "G.W." Steed, 76, died Wednesday, November 16, 2016.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Steed was the son of the late James Henry and Sara McElhannon Steed. He was owner and operator of Larry's Easy Pay of Winder for over 54 years. Mr. Steed was a member of Chapel Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife; Shirley Everett Steed; children, Bill (Lisa) Steed and Tammy (Donnie) Puckett; brother, Roger Steed; sisters, Becky McCollum and Marie Steed; grandchildren, A.J., Meagan, Destiny, Dreme, and Jacob; two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Jim Stephens will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 t 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
‘G.W.’ Steed (11-16-16)
