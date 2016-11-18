Myrtle Gordon (11-17-16)

Myrtle Joyce Gordon, 85, wife of the late Jestus Bond Gordon, died Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Chester Toney Brooks. She was a homemaker and member of Victory Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Brooks and Claude Brooks; and sister, Susie Freeman.
Survivors include her children, Derenda (Dillard) Wood, Martinsville, Va.; Rickey (Jan) Gordon, Dalton, Ga., and Eddie (Karen) Gordon, Hull; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 19, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 4030 Danielsville Road, Athens, GA 30601.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
