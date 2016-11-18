James Kirkman (11-15-16)

JEFFERSON - James Lee Kirkman, 81, entered into rest Tuesday, November 15, 2016.
Mr. Kirkman was born in Greensboro, N.C., the son of the late Robert Lee and Bertha Elizabeth Holloman Kirkman. Mr. Kirkman served his country in the United States Army, attended Abundant Life Church in the Arcade Community, retired from Harmony Grove Mills, and the maintenance department at the University of Georgia. Mr. Kirkman was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Simpson Kirkman.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Hooper Kirkman, Jefferson; sons, Don Kirkman and his wife Peggy, Fishers, Inc., Ken Kirkman and his wife Susa, Pasadena, Texas, and Eddie Kirkman and his wife Lis, Piedmont, S.C.; brother, David Kirkman, McClainsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristi Kirkman, Manhatten, Kan., and Eva Grace Kirkman, Piedmont, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Amelia Kirkman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine, Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
