Braselton shooting suspect arrested; owner of vehicle also in custody

A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Braselton gas station.
Antonio Ward Gee Jr., 19, of Dacula, has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
Gee is suspected of shooting and killing James Harold Walls, 56, of Flowery Branch, at the Circle K gas station on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 1 a.m. Gee is currently incarcerated at the Barrow County Jail.
He had previously been arrested this year for failure to yield while turning left, reckless conduct and theft by receiving stolen property.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department tracked down Gee after finding the silver Honda vehicle that had been seen on surveillance video at the gas station. The vehicle owner, Christopher Carneiro, 30, of Athens, reportedly told officers that he let Gee borrow his vehicle.
Carneiro was also arrested and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges are pending.
Officers aren't certain of the motive, but think it may involve a robbery. The suspect reportedly met Walls at the Waffle House for a deal before driving over to the gas station. Walls was shot at the gas pump of the Circle K.
There have now been five arrests in connection with the shooting.
Angela Nicole Baker, 28, Oakwood, was with Walls the night of the shooting. She was reportedly in the gas station when the shooting occurred. When she walked outside after Walls had been shot, she allegedly got into his truck to retrieve her purse and Walls’ cell phone and called someone to pick her up from the scene.
She turned herself into authorities and is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime, theft by taking, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence.
Baker had reportedly been in contact with Travis Conway Brady, of Gainesville, who is facing charges of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving. Brady reportedly received Walls’ cell phone and said he dumped it in Lake Lanier, but a search of the area was unsuccessful.
Baker’s mother, Paula Agans, 48, of Oakwood, who picked her up at the scene, was later arrested for obstruction and hindering apprehension.
This is the first shooting in the Town of Braselton since 2011. BPD police chief Terry Esco said he's thankful for the work of the officers and investigators.
"It's good police work," he said.
