Level 2 Drought Response declared in Barrow County

Based on recommendations by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Gov. Nathan Deal approved a Level 2 Drought Response designation for more than 50 counties in north Georgia, including Barrow County, on Thursday.
During a Level 2 Drought Response, outdoor landscape watering is only allowed two days a week determined by odd- and even-numbered addresses.
Even-numbered addresses and properties without numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. Odd-numbered addresses may water Thursday and Sunday between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Prohibited outdoor water uses include:
·
•Washing hard surfaces such as streets and sidewalks.
•Water for ornamental purposes, such as fountains.
•The use of fire hydrants, except for firefighting and public safety.
•Non-commercial washing of vehicles.
•Non-commercial pressure washing.
•Fundraising car washes.
As drought conditions worsen across much of the state, 52 counties have been elevated to Level 2 status while another 58 in the southern portions of the state have been designated Level 1.
“During this prolonged period of severe drought in Georgia, we are bolstering the state’s drought response in more than 100 counties,” Deal said in a news release. “I would like to remind Georgians that there are specific guidelines and prohibitions to follow during a Level 1 and Level 2 Drought Response. We urge these communities to act accordingly, use good judgment and avoid outdoor burning and watering while we continue to work with the EPD and pray for rain across the state.”
This week marks the 24th week of continuous severe drought in northwest Georgia, the 22nd week for the Atlanta metro area, the 21st week in northeastern parts of the state and the 15th week in central Georgia, according to the release.
“Today’s declaration is driven by an extended period of little or no rain and increasing dryness in the impacted areas,” said EPD Director Richard Dunn. “What’s more, there is little hope for relief as weather forecasters expect an unusually warm, dry winter across most of the state.”
Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority designates Stage C Drought
Meanwhile, the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority announced that it has designated a Drought Severity Stage C for its member counties, including Barrow, Athens-Clarke, Jackson and Oconee.
Stage C is one stage below the most severe drought severity stage contemplated by the UOBWA’s Drought Management Policy/Contingency Plan. While severe drought conditions currently exist, the UOBWA is not asking its member counties to implement water use reductions at this time beyond any restrictions that may be imposed by the Georgia EPD.
“The UOBWA utilizes a state of the art model approved by the Georgia EPD to help us identify droughts and make appropriate associated decisions regarding any necessary water use reductions,” said Melvin Davis, chairman of the UOBWA and the Oconee County Board of Commissioners, in a news release. “Even though current conditions, while severe, do not require water use reductions beyond those which may be required by the State, we felt that it was important to continue to inform the public about current conditions and to let the public know that we are actively monitoring the situation.
“We also ask that the public use our water resources carefully and conserve water when possible.”
Level 2 Drought Response declared in Barrow County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry