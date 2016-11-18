Open fire ban now in effect due to dry conditions

An emergency declaration banning open fires in Madison County is now in effect.
Madison County Chairman Anthony Dove and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency have imposed a ban on all outdoor fires to include, without limitation, cooking fires, recreational fires, outdoor fire pits, bonfires and other similar outdoor burning.
This ban is effective immediately and will continue until rescinded by further order. County law enforcement and code enforcement officers are authorized to take actions necessary to enforce this ban. The ban is deemed necessary due to locally extremely dry and windy conditions.
In addition, Governor Nathan Deal has declared a level 1 drought condition for Madison and 57 other north Georgia counties. This bans the use of all consumer fireworks, but allows irrigation of personal food gardens and irrigation of newly planted seed or turf for 30 days after installation. General landscape watering may be done between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.
