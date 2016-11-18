JEFFERSON - Robert 'Pops' Coy Forgay, 89, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2016, following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lela Voncille 'Pooh' Shook Forgay; his parents, Carl C. Forgay and Mamie Ree Scroggins; siblings, Carl and Johnnie Forgay, Ray and Betty Ashworth; grandsons, Jeffrey (Jay) Lynn Ingram, Jr. and Robert Alan Forgay, Jr.
Survivors include Navona Gooch Forgay, spouse of eight years; children, Sandra and William Still, Bobby and Becky Forgay, Susie and Carroll Payne, Tommy and Shannon Forgay; grandchildren, William and Keith Still, Bart Still, Ryan and Amy Forgay, Ashley and Frank Travieso, Corinne Ingram, Matt and Emma Payne, Bo and Jenna Hanson, Kasey and Mark Pitts, Josh Forgay, Cailey and Jeremy Wilcox, Andrew McKemy; step-sons, Jimmy and Barbara Gooch, Bobby and Susan Gooch; grandchildren, Kimberlie and John Sutterfield, Christopher and Amber Gooch, Kris and Donnie Johnston, Kelli and Joseph Carter, Justin and Tara Gooch, Blake and Jennifer Gooch; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 20, at 2:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Conyers with the Rev. Waldo Woodcock officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Sunday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com.
Scot Ward Funeral Services, Conyers, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bob’ Forgay (11-17-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry