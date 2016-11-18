The Commerce Board of Education will post two potential calendars for the 2017-18 school year to see which one teachers favor.
The board will offer two scenarios. The first would start the next school year with pre-planning for teachers in the last week of July, with students starting on Friday, Aug. 4. There would be no fall break, two weeks off in December, a spring break in April, with graduation on May 18.
“Very similar to this year’s calendar,” noted superintendent Joy Tolbert during the board’s Nov. 10 “work session” meeting.
The other option would start similarly but would include a fall break, the two weeks off in December, a winter break in February, a spring break the first week in April, with classes ending on May 25.
Tolbert said that the addition of the fall break is the reason that graduation is a week later in version two.
For the full story, see the Nov. 16 issue of The Commerce News.
Commerce BOE considering 2017-18 calendar options
