Defense gets it done

Jefferson moves on to quarterfinals with 21-0 shutout of West Laurens
Jefferson saved one of its best defensive efforts for a night when it needed it the most.
The Dragons (11-1) beat visiting West Laurens 21-0 despite gaining just 136 total yards to move on to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five years. See photos.
“Our defense stepped up, and we knew that they had to because we knew the yards were going to be tough tonight,” coach Ben Hall said.
The Dragons will travel to Cairo (11-1) next Friday for the third round.
The Jefferson defense posted its fourth shutout of the year, holding West Laurens to a mere 70 yards of total offense. Senior Dragon defensive back Alex Mason said the defense played with a sense of urgency, knowing that field position would loom large in this game.
“We know we had to get a three-and-out as quick as we can,” he said. “If they pick up a first down, we’ve got to come back with the stop. Field position is a big battle when you’ve got something like this.”
Jefferson’s defense forced two turnovers and the team picked up two more fumbles on special teams. Perhaps the key stat of the night: zero turnovers for the Dragons.
“They frustrated us offensively, but we stayed the course, and we were patient,” Hall said. “We didn’t have any self-inflicted wounds. No turnovers, which was huge. We were able to stay the course and win the ball game.”
The Dragons, facing the most talented defensive front they’ve seen this year, struggled to run the ball, gaining only 13 rushing yards in the first half.
“They played one heck of a game,” Jefferson offensive tack Caleb Chandler said. “We knew that was going to be a battle through the entire game. Props to them for coming out to our stadium and putting up a fight and making it one great game.”
Colby Wood ended up with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries. But over half of that came on a 53-yard touchdown with 1:50 left to ice the game.
Colby Clark finished 5-of-10 through air for 40 yards. He scored on 3-yard touchdown run.
Zack Boobas finished with 17 tackles, 15 of which were unassisted. Jonathan Paolozzi and Dontae Wilson both recorded 11 tackles. Wilson finished with two sacks.
Jefferson cashed in on an early break, recovering a fumbled punt from West Laurens on the Raider 24 with 3:57 left in the first quarter and scoring five plays later on Clark’s 3-yard touchdown run.
“We knew we were going to have to create big plays because we knew it was going to be tough to drive 80 yards every time on that defensive front,” Hall said. “We just did a great job on the punt team causing that turnover.”
The Dragons didn’t find the end zone again until late in the third quarter when Wood scored from a yard out with 30 seconds remaining in the period to give Jefferson a 14-0 lead.
Jefferson’s defense preserved the lead in the fourth quarter by recovering a fumble on its own 18 with 4:16 left in the game and then forcing a turnover-on-downs on the Dragon 47 on West Lauren’s next possession.
“That’s what you practice for and that’s what you do,” Mason said. “Big-time players make big-time plays late in the game no matter how tired you are. You get up and you fight for the brother beside you.”
Wood bolted 53 yards for a touchdown on the next play following the turnover on downs to put an exclamation mark on the victory.
The Dragons are now 12-3 in the playoffs over the last five years, including a 10-1 mark at home during that stretch. Another trip to the quarterfinals means Jefferson’s season will extend past Thanksgiving once again.
“Anytime you can play on Thanksgiving week and practice on Thanksgiving — our kids take a lot of pride in that,” Hall said.
Defense gets it done
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry