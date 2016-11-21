Hull man gets life for rape

A Hull man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and brutal treatment of a 25-year-old woman in February.
Joseph Jay Jones, 47, of Gray Drive in Hull, was found guilty last week after a week-long jury trial of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a knife and aggravated assault with intent to rape.
Judge Jeffery Malcom imposed a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jones had a previous sex offender conviction of aggravated assault with intent to commit rape. He had recently been sentenced to probation for failure to register as a sex offender.
District attorney Parks White said the victim, who had severe substance abuse issues, was treated brutally.
“When law enforcement responded, she was imprisoned in a trailer that was chained and shut with a lock on the chain,” said White of the victim. “The jury found that she was raped at knife point. When law enforcement responded, she was found naked and obviously extremely distraught. She was covered head to toe in urine from a bucket that he had dumped on her head.”
White said the case is another example of the horror of methamphetamine in the Northern Judicial Circuit. The victim testified in the case.
“She has been through a tremendous amount of suffering,” said White.
“Methamphetamine is a plague on all five counties of the circuit….Meth is the kind of drug that once you take it, it robs you of your free will. It’s such an enslaving substance. It’s used to control young women.”
White said Jones was giving the victim meth prior to her being locked in the trailer.
“He has been sentenced,” said White. “He will never again be able to prey upon victims. He showed no remorse at all.”
White praised assistant district attorney Geoffrey Fogus, investigator Steve Kimbrell, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case.
“Thanks to them, he was held accountable in a way that ensures Mr. Jones will never again prey upon any victim,” said White.
In another recent jury trial, Gregory Nathaniel “Nate” Bragg, 42, of Human Road in Bowman, was found guilty Oct. 6 of aggravated child molestation, incest, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during commission of a crime. Bragg’s crimes were against a child under the age of 10.
He will be sentenced for his crimes Dec. 16. White said Bragg faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars and a maximum of multiple consecutive life sentences. White added that the case was well investigated by the sheriff’s office, GBI and the Harmony House.
White child’s mother reported what happened to her mother. The child was then taken to the sheriff’s office. She was then taken to the Harmony House, where a forensic interview was conducted. Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant of Bragg’s residence, where they discovered physical evidence connecting him to the crime.
Hull man gets life for rape
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry