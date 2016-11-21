Madison County commissioners plan to pass the 2017 county budget at their final meeting of the year.
It will likely include an approximate $1.1 million shortfall between expenses and revenues. Right now, projected expenses for next year are $14,878,151, while anticipated revenues are $13,784,751.
The BOC will hold a budget hearing at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, in the county government complex. The board plans to adopt its budget at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 19.
For several years, the board of commissioners has needed to dip into reserve funds to cover revenue shortfalls. And that reserve funding is getting lower. The board has repeatedly opted not to raise property taxes. In fact, up until this year, the group rolled back the tax rate to offset any property value gains that could have increased revenues.
Outgoing BOC chairman Anthony Dove said this week that the reserve fund is getting down close to $2 million after being up around $5 million a few years ago.
“It’s going to be tight next year; there’s no question about it,” said Dove. “They’ll really need to watch the reserve funds next year.”
Dove opted not to run for a third term as county commission chairman. His final meeting will be Dec. 19. John Scarborough was elected Nov. 8 as the new county commission chairman. Scarborough will be joined after the new year by two new elected officials. Lee Allen will take the District 1 seat, currently occupied by Stanley Thomas, and Tripp Strickland will serve in District 2, replacing Pete Bond, who didn’t seek re-election.
Budget hearing set for Dec. 5
