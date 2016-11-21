Maralyn Bentley (11-20-16)

JEFFERSON - Maralyn Cook Bentley, 70, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at her residence.

Mrs. Bentley was born July 26, 1946, in Atlanta, the daughter of the late John West and Audrey Sanders Cook. Mrs. Bentley was retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as a transcriptionist after 10 years of service and had been employed by the Forsyth County Marshal’s office. Mrs. Bentley was of the Christian denomination.

Survivors include a daughter, Larue Dellana, Jefferson, daughter, Tammy Stovers, Buford; grandchildren, Brittney Caldwell, Nathan Tucker, Brianna Reno and Zachary Smith; great-grandchildren, Ariel Tucker and Allana Fenner; and brother, John Cook, California.

No services are planned at this time.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
