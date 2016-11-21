Thomas, John (11-20-16)

COMMERCE - John William Thomas, 86, died Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Mr. Thomas was born in Commerce, the son of the late William Marcus and Viola Ray Wood Thomas. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was retired from Jackson County as a corrections officer. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his grandson, Clint Mize; brother, Hoke Thomas; and sisters, Maybelle Satterfield, Grace Pritchett, Lucille Morris, and Mildred Seay.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Anne Thomas, Commerce; daughter, Pam Mize (Mike), Commerce; sons, Mike Thomas (Kym) and David Thomas (Natalie), all of Commerce; sister, Betty Minish, Pensacola, Fla.; and six grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at Jackson Memorial Park with the Rev. Troy Herbert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
