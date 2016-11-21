MAYSVILLE - Chad Phillip Foster, 45, died Saturday, November 19, 2016, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Foster was born in Winder, the son of Rita Craven Hilton (Ted) of Maysville and the late Phil Foster. He was a member of The Grove. Mr. Foster was employed with Overnite Transportation for 15 years and then was co-owner of EMI, a landscaping company. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to trout fish and deer hunt. Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his step-father, Dave Mathis.
Survivors in addition to his mother and step-father, include his wife, Diana Hollis Foster, Maysville; daughter, Alyssa Foster, Maysville; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Sharon Foster, Danielsville; and sister and brother-in-law, April and Jason Forrester, Maysville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, at The Grove with the Rev. Jeff Appling and Mr. Richard Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, November 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Jeff Craven, Tim Rainwater, Daniel Craven, Mitchell Brooks, Noel Hutchins, Lance Purcell, Mickey Edwards and Tim Sweat. Mr. Foster’s nephews;, Peyton Foster, Landon Foster, Chase Forrester, Jude Forrester and Drew Standridge will serve as honorary pallbearers.
At Chad’s request, in lieu of flowers, a college fund for Alyssa Foster has been set up at South State Bank.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Chad Foster (11-19-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry