NICHOLSON - Charles Edward Blanton. 80, passed away Saturday, NOVEMBER 19, 2016, at the Gentiva Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Blanton was born February 12, 1936, in Atlanta, the son of the late Noah Lee and Ila Mae Herron Blanton. He retired as a manager with Northside Tool Rental with 31 years of service. He served his Country in the United States Army National Guard. He was of the Baptist denomination and was preceded in death by his sons, Danny Blanton and William ‘Buck’ Shelton; daughters, Sandra Shelton and Twanna Shelton,; brother, Kenneth Blanton; and sister, Nancy Prater.
Survivors include, his wife of 25 years, Loraine Blanton, Nicholson; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Julie Blanton, Commerce; son, Edward Blanton, Covington,; daughter, Peggy Blanton, Nicholson,; brothers, Thomas Herron, Douglasville, Terry Blanton, Carrollton, and Ernest Blanton, Austell; sisters, Linda King, Lithia Springs, and Etta Forehand, Nicholson; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Wills and Mr. Jeff Blanton officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park on Tuesday.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Blanton (11-19-16)
