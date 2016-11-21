Martha Jo Ginn, 71, formerly of 1548 Parkway, widow of William Moore Ginn, died Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Hospice Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Lois Haynie Martin. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant after 22 years of service and was a member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle and the Ladies Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by a son, Billy Joe Ginn.
Surviving include her children, Stacie Harvley, Lexington, Mildred Holloway (J.R.), Gilbert, and Vernon Robinson, Greenwood; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 20, at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle with the Revs. Tony Pettit and Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial was Monday, November 21, at Grey Hill Cemetery in Commerce. Pallbearers were Scotty Robinson, James Simpson, Wesley Simpson and Bryan Robinson. Honorary escort was members of the Ladies Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or by visiting www.hospicepiedmont.org.
Messages may be shared on www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Harley Funeral Home, Greenwood, S.C., was in charge of arrangements.
Martha Jo Ginn (11-17-16)
