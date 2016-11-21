Marie Massey (11-19-16)

NICHOLSON - Marie Staton Massey, 94, entered into rest Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Mrs. Massey was born in Covington, Ga., the daughter of the late Frank and Nezzie Segars Staton, and attended North Georgia College. She was a graduate of the Martin Institute and a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Mrs. Massey was retired from the State of Georgia Quality Control Department and was a homemaker. Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her first husband, R.W. “Bill” Massey; and her second husband, Cecil Black; two sisters, Frances Staton and Jayne Bryan; and a brother, Tom Staton.
Survivors include five daughters, Elizabeth Massey, Alexandria, Va., Lynne Massey Wheeler and her husband Tim, Nicholson, Laura Massey Bleckley and her husband Bud, Lilburn, Martha Massey White and her husband John, Nicholson, and Cecile Black Herrin and her husband Bob, Nicholson; caregiver, Allison White; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, November 21, from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are John Greene, Bill Hames, Ron Prescott, Mark Hall, Peter Shedd, and Pete Brandon. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to Compassionate Care Hospice of Northern Georgia, 2340 Prince Avenue, Suite A, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
