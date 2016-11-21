Ethel Johnson (11-15-16)

COLBERT - Ethel Joyce Johnson, 92, passed away in her sleep early on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2016.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Mercury, located in McCulloch County, Texas, on October 2, 1924. She was the daughter of the late William Drayton Mathews and Ethel Haynes Mathews of Brooksmith, Texas.
Ethel graduated from Brooksmith High School in 1941 and married her high school sweetheart, Charles William Johnson in 1942. She traveled many places since Mr. Johnson was a member of the United States Army Air Force. He served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Ethel remained in the states with their two children until they could join him again. Mrs. Johnson graduated from Draughons Business College in Abilene, Texas, and she worked most of their military life. She retired in 1980 with 20 years of federal service. Ethel was preceded in her death by her husband, Charles; a brother, William Drayton III, Winslow, Ariz.; and her sister, Ruth Anderus, San Angelo, Texas.
Survivors include her son, Charles Gary Johnson (Ina), Ellijay; daughter, Karen Ruth Wilkes, Colbert; four grandchildren, Matt Johnson, Denver, Colo., Jennifer Fowler, Powder Springs, Lorey Phillips (Alden), Colbert, and Clint Wilkes (Brenda), Statham; six great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 21 at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
