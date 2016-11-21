Donald Oldham (11-20-16)

Monday, November 21. 2016
COLBERT - Donald C. Oldham, 83, died Sunday, November 20, 2016.

He was the son of the late Kingsley A. and Nancy Bridges and widower of Dorothy Nelle Oldham. Mr. Oldham served with the United States Army 11th Airborne Division as a parachutist, 1953-55. He was retired from Oliver Rubber Company and a member of Hull Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Kaye Patton, her husband Jim, and grandchildren, James W., Savanah E., and Duncan E. Patton.

The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Tuesday, November 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

