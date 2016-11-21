Jason Casey (11-16-16)

COMMERCE - Jason Bentley Casey, 45, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Mr. Casey was the son of Susan McWaters Behrle and the late Billy Ray Casey. He was a maintenance technician with Greenwood Inc. and was of the Baptist denomination.

Survivors in addition to his mother include a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Stacy Casey, Maysville; sister, Cassandra McElroy, Commerce; sister and brother-in-law, Shuree and Donald Toney, Commerce; and nieces and nephews, Jake, Aidan, Amanda, Eduardo, Olivia, Ezra, Casey and Reghan.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 20, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Yeary officiating. Burial was in the Grey Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of the arrangements.

